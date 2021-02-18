Law took course over war-like situation in Malir: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that in the Sanghar by-election on Tuesday, armed guards didn’t interfere unlike Karachi where the ECP code of conduct was violated by harassing the voters and election staff. He said a war-like situation was created in the constituency PS-88, forcing the law to take its course.

The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, was talking to the media at the Election Commission of Pakistan, Karachi, where he had gone for the scrutiny of PPP candidates nominated for the Senate election. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan’s code conduct for the by-elections was violated in Karachi, therefore, the law took its course.

Replying to a question about PPP victory’s in the by-election, Shah said that in PS-88, Malir, the PPP’s candidate Yousuf Murtaza Baloch won by bagging 24,000 votes, which was even higher than the number of votes secured by the late MPA from the constituency. “This shows that the confidence of people of the area has strengthened in Pakistan People’s Party,” he said and added those claiming to be the owners of Malir [PTI] came at the third position in the by-election results, falling even behind the TLP that attained the second position. “Then why did you create a war-like situation at the polling stations?” he questioned.

To a question, the Sindh CM said that on Tuesday [polling day], he was witnessing the Aman Naval Exercises-2021 along with President of Pakistan Arif Alvi from 10am onwards in the deep sea where cell phones do not work. “I had no idea what was happening during the polling but when I returned at 4pm and watched the media, it was a war-like situation created by armed guards at the polling station recorded by the electronic media,” he said and added whatever happened there was unfortunate, unethical and a demonstration of an irresponsible attitude.

Shah said that the MPAs and MNAs were barred from visiting the polling station by the ECP besides carrying of weapons was also strictly prohibited. “What can I say when you [Haleem Adil Shaikh] took your private armed guards to open fire, then the law had to take its course,” he said.

Replying to a question about the presidential reference on secret ballot in the Senate elections, Murad Ali Shah said: “As a matter of fact, the PTI was in not favour of the open ballot in the Senate polls. Had it been in favour of open balloting, it would have taken the opposition into confidence much before the Senate election." He added, “Now they [PTI] have become insecure because their own parliamentarians have revolted against the PTI candidates nominated for the Senate.” This insecurity has forced them (the government) to promulgate a conditional ordinance.

Murad Ali Shah said that he had not approached any other party’s MPA for the Senate vote. “It is totally up to the parliamentarians as to whom they elect,” he said and added he has three seats in the Senate election, one for the general seat, other for women and the third one of technocrat. “Our party has nominated the most suitable candidates and definitely I’ll vote for them,” he concluded.