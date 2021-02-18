IHC orders govt to supply electricity to eight villages

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the federal government to provide electricity and gas connections in eight acquired villages of Islamabad.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard a case filed by a resident of village Dharek Mohri, Muhammad Younis. The petitioner stated in his plea that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had acquired the eight villages in 2008 but has conducted no survey yet. The residents of the villages are deprived of basic facilities due to the apathy of the civic body. He said the IESCO and the Sui Gas Department have no reasons for not providing connections to the residents. After hearing the arguments, the court ordered the departments to provide connections in the villages.