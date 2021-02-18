Maryam asks PM to speak to missing persons’ relatives

ISLAMABAD/NOWSHERA: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz urged on Wednesday Prime Minister Imran Khan to speak to the relatives of the Baloch missing persons who had staged a protest at D-Chowk, reports Geo News.

"You are placed in the corridors of power," she said in a message to the prime minister and his government as she visited the protest venue. "It is your duty to listen to these people." Maryam said the government should inform relatives of the missing persons of their fate, adding "victims are victims, they should not be associated with any province."

She said the prime minister should come to the D-Chowk and talk to the protesters, saying that the missing persons commission held no value. "You haven't accepted any commission till date. A commission is of no use," she said, describing it as 'eyewash'. Maryam said if anyone has committed a crime, then there were courts in the country to deal with it in accordance with the judicial process.

"The state is responsible for the protection of its citizens," she said, reiterating her stance that if a missing person is guilty of any crime, he should be tried in court. When asked what she would do for the missing persons, Maryam said she could do nothing but listen to their grievances.

"They say a lot of things before coming into power. Later, compulsions come in the way," said the PML-N leader, taking a jibe at the PTI government. Maryam lamented that everyone in the country, from doctors to lady health workers, was on the streets demanding justice.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to harass its opponents. Addressing a gathering in connection with the by-election for the provincial assembly constituency PK-63 here, she said that the day was not far off when the NAB would face the wrath of the people.

The PML-N has awarded ticket to Ikhtiar Wali to contest the by-election. PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal, Information Secretary Maryum Aurangzeb, PML-N provincial head Amir Muqam, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam provincial head Maulana Ataur Rahman, Pakistan People’s Party provincial head Humayun Khan, Nasir Ahmad Khan of Qaumi Watan Party and others were also present on the occasion.

Criticizing the PTI government, Maryam Nawaz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was responsible for the record inflation in the country. She said the one calling others thieves was the head of all mafias.

The PML-N leader said that members of all mafias had joined the PTI government, who was responsible for the sugar and flour crisis. Maryam Nawaz said that the prices of the daily use items had gone out of the reach of the poor. She said that the prices of medicines were also increased.

The PML- N leader said that the purchasing power of the people had eroded due to the backbreaking inflation of the PTI rulers, who could not deliver and added to the woes of the people. She said that the growth rate was 5. 7 percent when the PML-N was in power but it had fallen down to zero in the government of Imran Khan, who was declared ‘Sadiq and Amin’ by former chief justice Supreme Court Saqib Nisar.

Maryam Nawaz said that the time had come to hold the ones accountable who had stunted the economic growth of the country. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not obedient to the nation, but to someone else.

Asking the government to tell how many houses were built and how many jobs were created, she added that the PTI government gave the NRO to Papa Johns. She urged the people to vote for the PML-N candidate to tell the rulers and they were fed up with them and wanted to see an end to this government.

Maryam Nawaz said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were at the mercy of the PTI rulers for the last eight years. She said that the people were cursing the PTI government and were thinking of ways to get rid of this setup.