Govt, allies united: Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that despite the opposition's tall claims to dislodge the government, February, March, April and May will also pass. The PDM would do nothing but give date after date against the government.

He said everyone would see that the government completing its constitutional term. He said the long march was not easy; the opposition will not be able to keep its word. He also said that there was no possibility of midterm elections and the government was strong and stable.

Talking to journalists at Governor’s House on Wednesday, the Punjab governor said that the opposition that had failed outside the parliament would also fail inside the parliament. The opposition’s parliamentarians neither resigned nor held the long march would not be able to move no-confidence motion as well, he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not back down from his position and principled stance against corruption and the opposition had no option but to accept the government's mandate. He maintained that the credit for saving the country from economic bankruptcy went to Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government is taking practical steps to strengthen all sectors. He said those who conspired to stop the country from moving forward would not succeed.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the government and its allies were united but there were dozens of different narratives in the PDM. The opposition has no vision or principle, he said. He said the prime minister was taking the country in the right direction which was not being tolerated by the opposition parties. He stated that if the opposition thought that it could pressurise the government through its politics of protest, it was living in a fool’s paradise.

The Punjab governor said transparent and non-discriminatory accountability was sine qua non to ensure economic development and stability of the country. The government has a clear policy that accountability process in the country will not be curtailed and the government will not back down from its stance on accountability. He said that all the promises made by the PTI government to the people would be fulfilled.