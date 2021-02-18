Security for Sikh yatrees, PSL cricket teams reviewed

LAHORE:A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on law and order was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat.

Provincial Minister for Population Col Hashim Dogar, Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG Punjab and officers concerned were also present.

The Divisional Commissioners, Regional Police Officers and district officers gave a briefing through a video link. The meeting reviewed in detail the security arrangements regarding the arrival of Sikh pilgrims at their holy places and Premier Super League-6 cricket matches.

Raja Basharat directed the law enforcement agencies that the district administration of the city where the Sikh pilgrims were to visit should ensure the security of the pilgrims and their holy places in all respects. He said that during Sikh gatherings and PSL implementation of corona SOPs should also be ensured.

The committee was informed that in view of corona SOPs, 20 percent of the spectators in PSL 6 would be allowed to watch the match in the stadium. Raja Basharat further directed that the district administrations should liaise closely with the provincial and federal departments concerned for effective security arrangements.