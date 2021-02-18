Rs9.5m recovered from officials in KP

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has recovered Rs9574,613 from the corrupt officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the month of January.

The recovery was made in terms of cash, voluntary return to the government treasury for the loss and damage shown by audit and technical inspections.

A meeting of the ACE with Director Usman Zaman in the chair was informed that a total of 97 cases were ongoing throughout the province in which 339 accused were arrested.

The director rewarded the top three regions on the basis of best performance. He also asked the officials to speed up the process of disposal of cases and emphasised that relief should be extended to the public.

“Granting relief to the public should be our top priority,” he said, adding, there was no room for corruption and this department had zero tolerance for corruption or misconduct.