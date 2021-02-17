PTI’s opposition leader arrested in two previous cases

KARACHI: By-election on the Sindh Assembly seat PS-88, Malir, saw an aggressive election on Tuesday after the workers of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) clashed with each other during the polling day.

The tension prevailed when the PTI opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh reached Goth Ghulam Hussain Jhokio, Darsano Channo, along with his security guards where the workers from both the parties brawled. Later, aerial firing was also resorted to in the vicinity, causing fear and panic in the locality.

Later, the police arrested Haleem Adil Shaikh in two previous cases registered against him and shifted him to the Special Investigation Unit in police armoured personnel carrier.

Earlier, tension prevailed when the PTI Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, reached the constituency along with armed guards, over which the PPP workers expressed reservations. This transformed into a brawl following which the opposition leader’s guard resorting to aerial firing. More contingents of the police and Rangers rushed to the area after the aerial firing.

Earlier, the PTI and PPP workers blamed each other of forcing voters to cast votes in favour of their respective candidates. During the clash, two workers of the PPP were injured. The police then shifted Haleem Adil to SSP Malir office where the workers of PTI also reached and attempted to enter the SSP's office. Police impounded the vehicle deputed for Sheikh’s security and also recovered empty shells of a gun used in the aerial firing and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh Police for ballistics cross matching.

According to SSP Malir, Haleem Adil was arrested in two cases already registered against him at the Gadap and Memon Goth police stations for disrupting an anti-encroachment drive carried out at his farmhouse on February 6. He was later shifted to the SIU. Police said that more cases would be registered against opposition leaders and their men for disrupting the law and order during the by-poll, violation of ECP’s code of conduct, rioting and injuring two people. The cases would be registered at the Memon Goth police station, the police said. Additional IGP Karachi also told the media that cases would also be registered against those who created a law and order situation and they would be arrested.