Raymond Levesque dies

MONTREAL: Canadian singer-songwriter Raymond Levesque, whose 1956 classic "Quand les hommes vivront d´amour" was an international hit, has died at the age of 92 after contracting Covid-19, Canadian media reported on Monday.
Poet, novelist, playwright and actor, Levesque composed hundreds of songs that became part of the fabric of Quebec´s cultural life. His best-known work remains the pacifist hymn "Quand les hommes vivront d´amour" which was written partly in reaction to the Algerian war that France was waging at the time.