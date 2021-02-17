PDM decision on Senate polls unanimous, says Mian Iftikhar

PESHAWAR: Spokesman for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Mian Iftikhar Hussain, on Tuesday said the multi-party opposition alliance’s decision to take part in the Senate elections from a single platform was unanimous.

Speaking to the media after inauguration of a bus terminal here, Mian Iftikhar said the provincial leadership of the parliamentary parties of the alliance had been tasked with making decisions about ticket distribution for the Senate elections.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted open ballot for the Senate elections as it was worried about horse-trading by own members. “We want a fair and transparent election so that competent and trustworthy leadership could come forth,” he said.

Mian Iftikhar stressed the need for stern action against those involved in horse-trading and floor-crossing. He said those seen in the recent video scandal were members of provincial assemblies and Senate and both buyers and sellers of the votes hailed from the ruling PTI.

Mian Iftikhar said the opposition parties did not believe in the sale and purchase of votes. “We have got the required numbers and we will secure the desired results,” he added.

Mian Iftikhar said the PTI government was a total failure and even the chief minister and speakers were aware of this fact.

The corruption was “legitimate” for those belonging to the PTI during their rule and speaking against these corrupt practices was not allowed”, he added.

He criticised Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad for his remarks against the protesting government employees.

Mian Iftikhar said Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had ruined Pakistan Railways and now had been assigned the Ministry of Interior as a reward.