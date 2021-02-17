Premier Cable tennis event begins

KARACHI: As many as 180 players are participating in the 1st KC Premier Cables Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship that commenced at Karachi Club here on Monday.

“We will host it regularly every year,” said Asif Ismail of Premier Cables while speaking at the opening ceremony of the event.

Players from Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu and Lahore have entered in various categories of this event.

Abdullah Samad moved into the second round of men’s singles after beating Rahim Veqar 6-3, 6-4.

Vinod Das defeated Faraz Ali 6-1, 6-1; Ashar Mir thrashed Robin Das 6-3, 6-0; Kashan Tariq smashed Saad Ahmed 6-1, 6-1; Asad Ahmed beat Saad Ahmed 6-0, 6-2; Mustafa Burney beat Imran Abid 6-0, 6-1; Bilal Somro won against Sameer Chohan 6-2, 7-6(3); Qazi Usman thrashed Sameer Ahmed 6-0, 6-0; and Noor e Mustafa got walkover against Yasir Noman.

In the first round of under-17 singles, M Ibrahim thrashed Aliyan Umair 6-0, 6-0; Mikael Ali smashed Abdullah Aftab 6-0, 6-0; Danish Tanveer got walkover against Ali Hadi and Mohriz Nassar got walkover against Hadi Imran.