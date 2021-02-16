Senate elections: KP PDM decides all component parties will get one ticket each

PESHAWAR: The provincial leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday announced that all the components of the 11-party opposition alliance would be given one ticket each for the upcoming Senate elections.

The decision was made during a PDM meeting chaired by its provincial chairman Maulana Ataur Rahman.

Addressing a news conference after the meeting, Maulana Ataur Rahman said the meeting discussed matters relating to the Senate elections and the proposed PDM ‘Long March’ to Islamabad.

Faisal Karim Kundi of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Sardar Hussain Babak of Awami National Party (ANP), Dr Ibadullah of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Tariq Khan of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) were present on the occasion.

Maulana Ataur Rahman said that each component of the multi-party opposition alliance would get one ticket seat each for the Senate elections. “It would, however, be decided later the ticket to be given to each party for the type of seat,” he added.

He explained that the formal strategy and seat allocation mechanism would be devised later for the election after thorough deliberation.

Maulana Ataur Rahman demanded that the people involved in the dirty game of vote buying and selling in the March 2015 Senate elections should be taken to task.

He said the PDM meeting decided that maximum participation would be ensured in the ‘Long March’ scheduled to be staged to the federal capital on March 26.

He added that his party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) would hold province-wide protests on February 26 against the unbearable price-hike of daily items.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial president of PPP Humayun Khan said forensic investigation of the video about the vote-selling in the 2015 Senate elections that went viral recently should be conducted. He said that serious allegations have been levelled against Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser with regard to the deal made to buy and sell MPAs’ votes in the previous Senate polls.

“They should immediately quit offices and action should be taken against them,” he demanded.