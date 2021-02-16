Nofil scoops Shujah Shaheed tennis trophy

ISLAMABAD: Syed Nofil Kaleem beat Hassan Ishaq in straight sets to win the Col Shujah Khanzada Shaheed Tennis Tournament here at the Shalimar Club courts Monday.

Nofil won 6-2, 6-3 to win the title. Major Gen Javed Aslam Tahir was the chief guest who gave away the prizes to the winners.

He appreciated Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) efforts for holding the events in the name of Shaheeds who sacrificed their lives for the national cause. He also lauded former Davis Cup player Inamul Haq for making efforts for promotion of the game in Rawalpindi.

Col. Naseem Ullah Raja, Major Adil Farooq Raja, and Major Zoha Saeed also appreciated the efforts made by the PLTA and its chairman Ahmed Rao for taking such an initiative.

PLTA senior vice president Syed Rizwan Mashadi and Davis Cup player Rasheed Malik’s efforts were also appreciated for providing medals, certificates, and all other necessary equipment for the purpose.