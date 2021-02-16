Incomplete track

The number of road accidents in Islamabad, especially near or on the Kashmir Highway has increased significantly. Commuters have been breaking the traffic laws with ease. The traffic situation has now gone beyond the control of the traffic police. The flow of traffic can be reduced if the Metrobus track from Peshawar Mor to the Islamabad airport is completed soon. The Metrobus facility will at least accommodate commuters who live around the areas of the Kashmir Highway.

Once the track is made operational, the number of private vehicles on roads will go down. Since fuel prices are already high, many people will prefer to travel through Metro. The present government should think about the people and take proper steps to deal with the city’s transportation problems. The chairman of the CDA is requested to complete the remaining work of the track in a timely manner. Almost every country has a proper transportation system for its people. Pakistan, too, must invest in public transportation.

Shagufta Ansari

Islamabad