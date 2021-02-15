First beach tennis workshop in April

KARACHI: The country's first workshop on beach tennis will be held here in April. Karachi Tennis Association will organise this workshop in collaboration with International Sports Awareness Programme. The workshop will inform the participants about the new sport. "The experts will talk about basic playing techniques and officiating requirements. Practical aspects will also be touched upon besides theory," said Vice President of Pakistan Tennis Federation Khalid Rehmani. He added that a few referees will also be selected for grooming them for big events being held in Middle East and South Asia. A ranking beach tennis tournament will also be held along with the workshop.