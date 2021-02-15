75pc brick kilns shifted to zigzag technology

MULTAN: Some 75 percent brick kilns have been shifted to zigzag technology across the district so far.Talking to reporters, Deputy Director Environment Zafar Iqbal said all old technology-based brick kilns and polluting industry were closed as per directives of the Punjab government. However, the only zigzag technology brick kilns were allowed to work.

He said the district administration had conducted meetings with brick kiln owners and convinced them for shifting of traditional brick kilns to zigzag technology.

Deputy Director further remarked that there were 492 brick kilns across the district as about 375 brick kilns have been converted to zigzag technology. However, the conversion of all brick kilns to latest technology will be completed by the end of current month, he maintained. He said there were technical issues at brick kilns after conversion to latest technology and department's teams provided guidance to brick kilns workers.

The Deputy Director said that training was also imparted to brick kilns workers about zigzag brick kilns functions. He said five surveillance teams were monitoring the brick kilns regularly. Zafar said the Punjab government has offered loan under Apna Rozgaar scheme and the brick kilns owners could avail the opportunity to shift their brick kilns.