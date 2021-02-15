BN Polo win Aibak Polo Cup

LAHORE: BN Polo clinched the coveted Pantera Energy Aibak Polo Cup 2021 trophy after they beat Remounts by 10½-8 in the main final played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Argentina’s Juan Maria Ruiz was the hero of the final from BN Polo Team with a classic contribution of seven goals. Raja Mikail Sami scored two goals. Eulogio Celestino scored one.

From Remounts, Ignacio Negri smashed seven goals and Vieri Antinori struck one.

BN, who had a half goal handicap advantage, were off to flying start as they launched a series of attacks on Remounts’ goal and succeeded in scoring three goals against two by Remounts.

At the end of the first chukker, BN were enjoying a 3½-2 lead.