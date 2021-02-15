BN Polo win Aibak Polo Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: BN Polo clinched the coveted Pantera Energy Aibak Polo Cup 2021 trophy after they beat Remounts by 10½-8 in the main final played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.
Argentina’s Juan Maria Ruiz was the hero of the final from BN Polo Team with a classic contribution of seven goals. Raja Mikail Sami scored two goals. Eulogio Celestino scored one.
From Remounts, Ignacio Negri smashed seven goals and Vieri Antinori struck one.
BN, who had a half goal handicap advantage, were off to flying start as they launched a series of attacks on Remounts’ goal and succeeded in scoring three goals against two by Remounts.
At the end of the first chukker, BN were enjoying a 3½-2 lead.