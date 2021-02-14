KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan besides defending its maritime frontiers would adopt a responsible strategy on blue economy for sustainable use of the ocean resources.

Addressing here, the inaugural session of 9th International Maritime Conference on Saturday, the President said Pakistan was transforming into a geo-economic hub and is taking effective steps on blue economy for improved livelihoods while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem. The three day conference titled ‘Development of Blue Economy under a secure and sustainable environment’ would analyse various facets of ocean economy, and achieving common goals of maritime prosperity and security in the region. Held in tandem with Pakistan Navy's multinational Aman Exercises 2021, the delegates from over 45 navies of the world gathered at the platform to discuss the opportunities provided by the blue economy and suggest solutions based on emerging technology and innovations.

Alvi emphasized the mankind's interest in renewable energy, fisheries, food security, transport, tourism and climate change, which he said, demands global cooperation to avoid exploitation of oceans.

He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan was heading towards a sustainable blue economy by giving importance to food security related to oceans. He expressed alarm that due to aggressive overfishing 90 percent fish stock in the coastal areas of Pakistan had depleted irreversibly and referred to similar case with the rest of the world.

“For blue economy to thrive, the world needs to stop the irresponsible exploitation of oceans,” he said.

Stressing the need for a serious paradigm shift required in the thinking of mankind to stop aggressive exploitation of the oceans, the president highlighted the need to adopt the ‘inverted pyramid’ approach. “As an international community, we need a discipline to avert the threat to nature by reducing our footprint,” he told the gathering comprising representatives from world navies and international experts on oceans.

Alvi said Pakistan would ensure its defence, but at the same time would promote morality based on cooperation among mankind. Due to its geo-strategic location, Pakistan is fast emerging as geo-economic hub and offers the shortest trade route for Central Asia and China.

“Whether blue or brown economy, all depends upon peaceful cooperation which should lead to the common prosperity of the globe,” he said and warned that “hegemonic designs in any way would hinder international cooperation.

He said the ocean has the volume to be explored, but only in a responsible way.”

The president assured unstinted cooperation of the government to the Pakistan Navy for pursuing the goals of regional peace and security.