‘Pakistan waiting for response from Saudi Arabia on Haj 2021’

OKARA: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has said that Pakistan is waiting for a clear response from Saudi Arabia on Haj 2021.

He was talking to media after laying wreath of flowers on the grave of late Sheikhul Quran Allama Ghulam Ali Okarvi at the Jamia Ahrafia Madrassa here on Saturday.

The minister said that Pakistan was constantly in contact with the Saudi Arabian government over the issue.

He said if the corona SOPs applied during Haj, Pakistan was quite ready for that and the pilgrims would be vaccinated. The minister said that still the Saudi government had not signed any MoU with any country over the issue. He said that the government was ready to sit with anybody on any issue except NRO.

GAS LOADSHEDDING: People have shown concern over gas loadshedding in the city. The people expressed deep concern over the issue and said that they were facing problems due to gas loadshedding in their localities.

The women said that they face problems while cooking food especially at the time of breakfast for their children in the morning time.

The people said that they were forced to purchase food from outside which was additional financial burden on them. They demanded the authorities look into the matter to resolve it.