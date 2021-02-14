5 PhD degrees awarded

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its students on Saturday. According to details, Faheem Ahmad Khan s/o Ahmad Yar Khan Sial has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Pakistan-Iran Relations during 2010-2018: Implications of Gwadar and Chabahar Ports’, Saadia d/o Rana Dildar Hussain in the subject of Applied Psychology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Predictors of Psychological Implications of Trauma for Adolescents and its Psychological Intervention’, Samman Ikram d/o M Ikram in the subject of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Isolation and Characterization of Biofilm Forming Bacteria Isolated from Central Venous Catheters of Cardiac Patients’, Isma Haq d/o Ahsan-ul-Haq in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Molecularly Imprinted Sensor Coatings for Recognition of Anti-diabetic Drugs and Yawar Haroon s/o Bashir Ahmad in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Resistance against Dictorial Regime (1977-1988) in Pakistan: A Case Study of Punjab’.