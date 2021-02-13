59 new corona cases in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad on Friday reached 1,023 with 59 more people testing positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said that 867 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period. He said that so far 7,398 corona patients had recovered, while 447 lost their lives in the district since the pandemic outbreak. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 141 patients, including 59 confirmed, were being treated at these medical facilities.

Four illegal colonies sealed: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed four illegal housing colonies here on Friday. A FDA spokesman said that an enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya sealed Al-Noor Valley and Al-Noor Garden at Chak 100-JB and Gulshan-e-Fareed and Rehman Garden Executive Block at Chak 7-JB as these were

developed without the permission of the authority concerned. The team also demolished illegal structures of the schemes, the spokesman added.