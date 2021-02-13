close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2021

Explosives recovered in Khar

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2021

KHAR: The security forces and police foiled a terrorism bid in Bajaur tribal district on Friday.

Official sources said that on a tip-off, security personnel recovered hundreds of kilograms of explosives in Charmang area of Nawagai tehsil.

They said that the explosives were concealed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants to target the security forces.

Latest News

More From Peshawar