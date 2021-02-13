close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
February 13, 2021

British envoy calls on COAS

APP

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner Friday called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ). During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation and Afghan peace process were discussed, according to the ISPR. The COAS on the occasion thanked the high commissioner for the United Kingdom's assistance to Pakistan in the fight against COVID-19.

