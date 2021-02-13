British envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner Friday called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ). During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation and Afghan peace process were discussed, according to the ISPR. The COAS on the occasion thanked the high commissioner for the United Kingdom's assistance to Pakistan in the fight against COVID-19.