Sat Feb 13, 2021
AFP
February 13, 2021

Turkey detains Iran consulate employee

World

ISTANBUL: An Iranian consulate employee in Istanbul was remanded in custody on Friday in connection with a probe into the assassination of an Iranian dissident in Turkey in 2019.

The employee, identified by Turkey’s Anadolu state news agency by his initials M.R.N., is suspected of providing forged travel documents for the assassination’s alleged mastermind, allowing him to return to Iran.

The investigation concerns the gangland-style killing in Istanbul on November 14, 2019 of Masoud Molavi, who had helped run a channel on Telegram called "Black Box" since March 2018.

