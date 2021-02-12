ANP awards ticket to Hidayatullah for Senate polls

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has awarded ticket to former provincial minister Hidayatullah Khan to contest the general seat of Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A press release said the parliamentary board meeting of the party was held on Thursday with its chairman and provincial President Aimal Wali Khan in the chair.

The meeting decided to field Hidayatullah Khan, the party’s finance secretary, for the general seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Senate election. Hidayatullah Khan originally belongs to Lower Dir district. He was previously a member of the Jamaat-i-Islami.

Other members of the parliamentary board including Sardar Hussain Babak, Samar Haroon Bilour, Khadim Hussain and Shahi Khan Sherani also participated in the meeting.

Two candidates, Masud Abbas Khattak and Hidayatullah Khan, had submitted applications to the board for the ANP ticket.

Provincial general secretary of the ANP, Sardar Hussain Babak, who is also parliamentary party leader of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, also issued a notification in this regard.

Meanwhile, an official of Election Commission of Pakistan in Peshawar said that about 48 candidates had received nomination papers from its office till Thursday. The nomination papers from the candidates would be collected on February 12 and 13 while the Senate polls would be held on March 3, 2021.