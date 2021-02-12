close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
February 12, 2021

Yusuf Gillani not Senate candidate, says son

National

February 12, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Kasim Gillani, son of former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani, has denied that his father has gotten registered in Islamabad to contest the Senate election from Islamabad.

“This is to categorically deny that Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani has gotten his vote registered in Islamabad. Any news regarding his candidature for Senate elections from Islamabad are false,” he said while talking to The News Thursday.

Whisperers were being made a few days back that Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani was emerging as a consensus candidate of the multi-parties alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement, from Islamabad.

