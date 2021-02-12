PPP reviews candidates for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party has started the process to select party candidates for the upcoming Senate elections on March 3.

The Parliamentary Board of the PPP held its virtual meeting on Thursday, jointly chaired by former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to have consultations to select the candidates and explore the options for seat adjustments with PDM parties. The PPP is in a strong position to get elected its 7 to 8 senators from Sindh on the basis of its numerical strength in the Sindh Assembly. The final list of the party candidates would be announced within a few days.

Sources said the PPP discussed if the party gets PML-N support from Punjab for a party candidate, it would support the PML-N candidate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Sindh. The sources said the PPP wanted a strong candidate of the PDM from the federal capital as whether the PDM candidate wins or loses, it will expose the PTI government numbers in the National Assembly.

The PPP has got a proposal from the PML-N that they would support ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani from Punjab and in that case, the PPP would support the candidate of the PML-N from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Another option that the PPP discussed that it would offer the PML-N that they will support the PML-N candidate with seven votes and the PML-N support the PPP candidate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.