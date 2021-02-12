Session on SNC

Rawalpindi : In order to implement Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of Single National Curriculum (SNC), Minister School Education, Dr. Murad Raas has given clear instructions, says a press release.

In this regard, the Managing Director PCTB, Dr. Farooq Manzoor, along with his team, visited Multan where an introductory session was organised and conducted with the heads of the private educational institutes of South Punjab.

In the session, the heads and representatives of private schools were briefed about the newly developed and launched (30) model textbooks based on Single National Curriculum, 2020. The participants were also briefed about the implementation of the compulsory teaching of Quran act. Managing Director PCTB, briefed the participants at length about various phases of preparation, procedure and salient features of the model textbooks. Moreover, the light was shed on the importance and significance of the implementation of Single National Curriculum as it promotes equal education opportunity to students without any discrimination.

The Managing Director, PCTB explicitly expounded that it is necessary for everyone to adhere to Single Nation Curriculum and none will be allowed to publish, print or sell any book without prior approval of PCTB. All the participants were made acquainted with the vision and decision of Prime Minister: according, to which all educational institutes (Public, Private and Dini Madaris), in the first phase, will be bound to teach books from grade 1-5 in their schools based on Singles National Curriculum, 2020. In the end, the representatives of private institutes agreed to implement SNC and appreciated this productive effort of the government.