The problem of child labour is widespread across Pakistan. Approximately 45 percent of children in the country have been exposed to child labour in some form. Even though Pakistan has laws that prevent people from employing children, widespread child labour continues to spoil the lives of thousands of children. Millions of underage children are forced to work in factories, shops, glass-blowing industry and workshops, and are paid quite low wages for their labour.

The government has to ensure that the laws that prohibit child labour are being strictly implemented across Pakistan. The country’s educational system, too, must be restructured so as to become more inclusive to children from all walks of life. Orphans and other deserving children must be helped financially on a prolonged basis.

Ayesha Rao

Lahore