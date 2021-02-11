Europe police bust gang hijacking celeb phones, arrest 10

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Police have arrested 10 people in the UK, Belgium and Malta for allegedly hijacking mobile phones belonging to US celebrities including internet influencers, sports stars and musicians to steal personal information and millions in cryptocurrency, authorities said.
The European Union police agency Europol said Wednesday that the gang is believed to have stolen more than $100 million in cryptocurrencies by using so-called SIM swap attacks.