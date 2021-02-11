Bid to smuggle heroin foiled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Authorities at the Bacha Khan International Airport on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle 5-kilogram of heroin abroad.
An official said that one Hazrat Rahman leaving for Doha was arrested after five kg heroin was recovered from his luggage.
Meanwhile, a team of the Rahman Baba Police Station foiled a bid to smuggle 6 kg heroin and 11 kg hashish in a pick-up and arrested two alleged smugglers, including a woman.
Also, one Mohammad Shaheen was arrested and 1.25 kgG ice was recovered from him during a drive against drugs in the vicinity of educational institutions.