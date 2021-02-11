close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
Bid to smuggle heroin foiled

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Authorities at the Bacha Khan International Airport on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle 5-kilogram of heroin abroad.

An official said that one Hazrat Rahman leaving for Doha was arrested after five kg heroin was recovered from his luggage.

Meanwhile, a team of the Rahman Baba Police Station foiled a bid to smuggle 6 kg heroin and 11 kg hashish in a pick-up and arrested two alleged smugglers, including a woman.

Also, one Mohammad Shaheen was arrested and 1.25 kgG ice was recovered from him during a drive against drugs in the vicinity of educational institutions.

