Moazzam, shadow ministers discuss bilateral relations

LONDON: Pakistan’s High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan held a virtual meeting with shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy MP, and shadow minister for Asia and Pacific Stephen Kinnock MP, and held talks on wide-ranging Pakistan-UK bilateral relations as well as the regional issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting held on Monday, the High Commissioner briefed the shadow ministers on the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and highlighted the positive contributions made by Pakistan to the Afghan peace process, said a statement. They also reviewed the progress made by the two countries in tackling Covid-19 pandemic and agreed to work closely to further expand the mutually beneficial relations in all dimensions.