PU admission forms submission schedule issued

LAHORE:Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Science/Arts Part-1 & Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

All regular and private candidates are informed that admission forms will be submitted online only and no admission form will be accepted by hand or by post. It is also informed that the candidates having compartment in BA/BSc are also eligible to submit their admission forms online as per schedule issued. All those candidates who are appearing in Associate Degree in Science/Arts Part-1 Annual Examination 2020 shall be eligible to appear in Associate Degree in Science/Arts Part-II Annual Examination 2021, without waiting for the results of Part-I 2020 examinations. The candidates having last chance of supplementary examination 2020 are eligible to appear in annual examination 2021, in lieu of supplementary examination 2020 (not conducted due to Covid-19).

The last date for receipt of Online Admission Forms and Fee for the Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-1 & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular/late college/private/improve division and additional subjects’ candidates is February 15, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 16-02-2021 to 17-02-2021.

Zaheer uddin Babar Day: Punjab University Regional Integration Centre will celebrate Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Day in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan & Centre for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad.

In this regard a conference titled “Legacy of Zaheer-ud-Din Babar and its Relevance between Pakistan and Uzbekistan” will be organised on today at 11am at Al Razi Hall.

UVAS: The Institute of Pharmaceutical Science of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Awami Laboratories Lahore, Pakistan, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in research, product development, problem solving, skill enhancement, training and internships. IPS Director Dr Tahir Mehmood Khan from UVAS and Awami Laboratories Chief Executive Officer Dr Irfan Shahid signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the UVAS City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Faculty of Biosciences Dean Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, UVAS faculty members and officials from Awami Lab were present. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said UVAS had always focused on the promotion of academia and industry linkages for the development of education and research.