close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 11, 2021

Spanish crown princess to study in Wales

World

AFP
February 11, 2021

MADRID: Princess Leonor, heir to the Spanish throne, will attend boarding school at a medieval castle in Wales, the royal household said on Wednesday. The 15-year-old daughter of King Felipe will begin her International Baccalaureate in the autumn at the UWC Atlantic College, located 25 kilometres west of Cardiff, it said in a statement.

Latest News

More From World