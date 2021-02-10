Smart lockdown in Lahore’s four towns extended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government has extended smart lockdown in the City’s six hot spots in four towns, including Cantonment, Gulberg Town, Samanabad Town and Wagah Town. The smart lockdown has been imposed in the areas with maximum emergence of COVID-19 cases amidst the rising second wave of coronavirus. The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday.