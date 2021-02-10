close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 10, 2021

Smart lockdown in Lahore’s four towns extended

National

LAHORE: The Punjab government has extended smart lockdown in the City’s six hot spots in four towns, including Cantonment, Gulberg Town, Samanabad Town and Wagah Town. The smart lockdown has been imposed in the areas with maximum emergence of COVID-19 cases amidst the rising second wave of coronavirus. The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday.

