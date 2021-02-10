Anarchist political designs of PDM have met logical end, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the anarchistic political designs of PDM alliance have met its logical end vis-a-vis politics of public service as the. Deceiving the people is the old habit of the opposition but it could not fool the masses any further, he added and vowed to continue the journey of public service with renewed vigour and zeal.

The chief minister was talking to a delegation of lady MPAs led by Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashfa Riaz and included MPAs Talat Fatima Naqvi and Zainab Umair who called on the chief minister at his office on Tuesday.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said half of the population consisted of women adding that consultation with women parliamentarians was important for the execution of development schemes. The parliamentarians should leave no stone unturned to solve the public problems as Pakistani women are very talented, he added.The delegation observed that the development of neglected areas had been given importance and Usman Buzdar had set a new example of public service.