UN condemns use of force in Myanmar

YANGON: The United Nations has condemned Myanmar for its increased use of force against protesters, after police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at anti-coup demonstrators defying a military ban on rallies.

Protests erupted for a fourth straight day against last week’s coup to oust civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as international condemnation of the putsch grew. The rallies came despite a warning from the junta that it would take action against demonstrations that threatened “stability”, and a new ban on gatherings of more than five people.

In Naypyidaw, the remote capital purpose-built by the previous military regime, witnesses said police fired rubber bullets at protesters after earlier blasting them with water cannon. “They fired warning shots to the sky two times, then they fired (at protesters) with rubber bullets,” a resident told AFP.

It remains unclear how many people were hurt, as a hospital in Naypyidaw would not allow relatives to see their family members, said Tun Wai, who rushed there when he heard his 23-year-old son was in the operation room.

“My son was shot when he tried to use the megaphone to ask people to protest peacefully after the police used water cannon to disperse them,” the 56-year-old goldsmith told AFP. “He got hit in the back... I’m very worried about him.”

In Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city, police fired tear gas to disperse protesters. A witness, who declined to be named out of fear of the authorities, said she gave safe shelter to about 20 of the tear gassed protesters, offering them water, towel and fresh face masks.

By nightfall, the United Nations expressed “strong concern” over reports of numerous people being injured by security forces on Tuesday. “The use of disproportionate force against demonstrators is unacceptable,” said Ola Almgren, the UN resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Myanmar.

After watching hundreds of thousands of people rally in opposition to last week’s coup, junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing made a televised speech Monday evening to justify seizing power. The first of a series of bans on gatherings in protest hotspots was also announced on Monday, as was a nighttime curfew.

But on Tuesday, fresh protests emerged in various parts of Yangon, including near the headquarters of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD). The protesters carried placards some of which read “We want our leader”, in reference to Suu Kyi — who is currently detained by the military — and “No dictatorship”.

By afternoon, thousands had gathered in neighbouring Kamayut township, carrying umbrellas and wearing raincoats as they faced off against police, who had water cannon trucks blocking protesters from marching ahead.

“Of course we are worried (about a crackdown),” said protester Khin Thida Nyein, a teacher. “We only have one life but we still come out.... as we are more concerned for the future of our children.” Protesters dispersed by nightfall, with no reports of clashes with Yangon authorities.