Cop laid to rest in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: The cop who died in Islamabad a day earlier was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Isakkhel village on Tuesday.

Sub-Inspector Farman Khan, who was posted at the Ghaznikhel Police Station, had developed some lung-related problem and was shifted to a hospital in Islamabad where he breathed his last.

His body was shifted to his native village, Isakkhel, where his funeral prayer was offered and was attended by people from all walks of life including police officials.

He was laid to rest with state honour.

DSP Headquarters Azmat Bangash and DSP Serai Naurang Iqbal Mohmand laid flowers on the grave and offered fateha and special prayers for his elevation.