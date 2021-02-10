Govt urged to hold LG elections

CHARSADDA: A group of former councillors on Tuesday demanded the government to hold Local Government elections as soon as possible.

Addressing a press conference at the Charsadda Press Club, former women councilors, including Safia, Nauroz, Afsarbano, Silva Saeed and others, said that the timely formation of local governments was a constitutional requirement, adding, any delay in holding local bodies’ election would be considered as a deviation from the Constitution.

They maintained that the Constitution of Pakistan clearly states that all the powers and resources of the state shall be exercised by the elected representatives while Article 140A of the Constitution provides for the transfer of political, administrative and financial powers and responsibilities to each province to the level of local governments.

They said that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct local government elections in a timely manner.

They said that the local governments were the only way to involve women, youth, minorities and backward classes in democratic process and governance matters.

They went on to say that the delaying tactics and excuses were being adopted for postponing the local bodies’ elections which they do not accept in any case.

They called upon all political parties to fulfill the promises made in their election manifesto and play their role in holding local government elections immediately to transfer power and resources to the local level.