CM launches several uplift schemes in Mardan

MARDAN: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday inaugurated various development schemes and announced a number of new projects worth billions of rupees for Mardan during his daylong visit to the district.

The inaugurated projects included Safe City Project, administration block and gymnasium at the Bacha Khan Medical Complex besides launching Sehat Card Plus scheme to the entire population of the district.

The first phase of Safe City Project has been completed with a cost of Rs13 million. Up to 72 CCTV cameras have been installed at 16 different spots of the district headquarters.

The chief minister inaugurated the administration block and sports gymnasium at the Bacha Khan Medical College, Mardan.

He launched the Sehat Sahulat Programme during a visit to the Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Mardan.

Hospital Director Dr Tariq Mehmood briefed the chief minister about the salient features of the Bacha Khan Medical College, Mardan Medical Complex and Benazir Bhutto Children Hospital projects.

The hospital director asked for the release of funds to complete the incomplete development work at these projects. He requested the chief minister for establishing a cath lab, burns centre and issuance of notification of Nursing College and College of Medical Technology by the Health Department.

The hospital director asked Mahmood Khan to direct the quarters concerned for disconnecting power to the Central Prison Mardan from the dedicated feeder for MTI Mardan to solve the issue of power fluctuation at the health facility.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned for completion of remaining work of Bacha Khan Medical College and Benazir Bhutto Children Hospital.

He directed for installation of a separate feeder for the Central Prison Mardan to solve the electricity issue of MTI Mardan.

Ali Muhammad Khan said those patients from other districts including Swabi, Nowshera, Buner, and Malakand also visited MTI Mardan for medical services and called for the establishment of a state-of-the-art cath lab.

Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), the pilot project of the Ministry of Science Technology & Information Technology for the whole public sector health facilities of the province was also discussed at a meeting.

He announced Rs1.2 billion for provision of various healthcare facilities in Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Rs1.5 billion for Benazir Bhutto Children Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital whereas Rs500 million for the establishment of Cath Lab in Bacha Khan Medical Complex.

The chief minister announced a package of Rs2.00 billion in the upcoming budget for different road infrastructure projects in Mardan.

Mahmood Khan announced the construction of Tehsil Complex Building for the newly established Garhi Kapoora tehsil, establishment of two-degree colleges in Mardan and to conduct feasibility study for Katlang to Jalala Expressway.

Addressing a public gathering at Garhi Kapoora, the chief minister termed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as a group of rejected politicians and said that all the political parties under the banner of PDM, turn by turn have ruled this country but did nothing for the people except looting the national exchequer.

Later, the chief minister administered oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of the Mardan Press Club.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan.

Lutfullah Lutaf was sworn in as president, Mohammad Riaz Mayar as general secretary, Bakht Mohammad as vice-president, Mohammad Arif Khan as joint secretary and Parveez Shaheen as finance secretary.

The chief minister announced a Rs5 million grant for the press club.