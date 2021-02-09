Special persons stage protest rally

JAMRUD: Special persons on Monday staged a protest rally against the staff of Baitul Mal office for their alleged unbecoming attitude towards them. Organised by the Khyber Special Persons Welfare Organization, the physically challenged persons started the protest rally from the Jamrud Press Club to historic Bab-e-Khyber. Besides a large number of special persons, others attended the rally.The protesters alleged that the staff of Baitul Mal office was giving a step-motherly treatment to the handicapped persons.