close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
February 9, 2021

Special persons stage protest rally

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
February 9, 2021

JAMRUD: Special persons on Monday staged a protest rally against the staff of Baitul Mal office for their alleged unbecoming attitude towards them. Organised by the Khyber Special Persons Welfare Organization, the physically challenged persons started the protest rally from the Jamrud Press Club to historic Bab-e-Khyber. Besides a large number of special persons, others attended the rally.The protesters alleged that the staff of Baitul Mal office was giving a step-motherly treatment to the handicapped persons.

Latest News

More From Pakistan