Towards peace

The newly elected president of the US, Joe Biden, has announced to review the deal signed with the Afghan Taliban in February 2020 in Doha, Qatar. The deal was aimed at bringing peace and stability in the violence-ravaged Afghanistan through the intra-Afghan dialogue. So far, there hasn’t been any remarkable progress in this regard.

It seems likely that Joe Biden may support the intra-Afghan dialogue and will try to come up with a durable solution for this long-standing issue. Afghanistan cannot bear the brunt of bloodshed anymore. Any change in or violation of the Doha accord by the Biden-led administration will deteriorate peace and security in the region.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai