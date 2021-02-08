Govt pursuing UK for return of Nawaz: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Sunday said that incumbent government was pursuing UK for return of Nawaz Sharif.

“Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s period of stay in London has been expired,” Shahzad Akbar stated in an interview with a private television channel.

Nawaz Sharif, he said, had applied for extension on medical grounds. He made it clear that Nawaz Sharif was a convict in Pakistani courts, and he should return to homeland for facing corruption cases.

Commenting on Broadsheet matter, he said Pakistan’s government had to pay heavy amount due to agreement with Broadsheet. In reply to a question regarding extension to Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said as per law, duration of the NAB chairman could not be extended.

To another question about recovery of assets, the adviser said that there was a difference between civil and criminal recovery of assets. He said the NAB has made a huge recovery from the elements involved in corruption cases.