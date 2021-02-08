PPP leader blasts govt over ‘flawed’ policies

TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former minister Rahimdad Khan on Sunday said that the plights of the poor people were multiplied due to the flawed economic and foreign policies of the selected and incompetent rulers.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had ruined the country because of taking huge loans from the international financial institutions. He said the poor were yearning for a two times meal due to the unbridled price-hike of essential commodities and medicines in the country.

“The masses are now fed up with this incapable government and they want to get rid of it as soon as possible,” the PPP leader said, adding that the ever-rising prices of petroleum products, electricity, gas and other essential commodities had multiplied the plights of the common man. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is incapable and incompetent to run the country, and his government is worse than a dictatorship,” he believed.

The PTI government, he added, had failed on all fronts to provide relief to the masses.

He said the recent successful mammoth public meetings of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had frightened the incumbent selected rulers.

He said the PPP workers and supporters would follow the PDM agenda in letter and spirit to send this fake government home.

He said that the PPP was one of PDM 11 opposition parties and its leadership, workers and supporters would not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the sake of true democracy and the nation.

The ex-minister said the PDM protest sit-in would prove a last nail in the coffin of PTI-led government and the nation would soon get rid of the incompetent rulers.

He said the leaders of political parties could not be intimidated by declaring them traitors and agents of foreign agencies.

He lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for reneging on his pledges he made during the election and betraying the people.

The PPP leader termed the PDM as a beginning for real democracy and civilian supremacy in the country.He criticised the government for filing baseless cases against political workers.