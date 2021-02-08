3 cops booked in gang-rape case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: City Ahmadpur East police booked three policemen in a gang-rape case. The police registered the case against Hassan Raza posted at Police Lines along with his accomplices Suleman and Imran Hashmi. The victim had lodged a complaint with police, alleging that Hassan called her and took her and her sister to a house of Imran at Mohallah Abbasia where he and his accomplice Suleman allegedly raped her for six days.