3 cops booked in gang-rape case

BAHAWALPUR: City Ahmadpur East police booked three policemen in a gang-rape case. The police registered the case against Hassan Raza posted at Police Lines along with his accomplices Suleman and Imran Hashmi. The victim had lodged a complaint with police, alleging that Hassan called her and took her and her sister to a house of Imran at Mohallah Abbasia where he and his accomplice Suleman allegedly raped her for six days.