PPP's US wing chief showered with foreign currency on return

GUJRANWALA: The president of the PPP's US chapter, Khalid Awan, was showered with foreign currency notes upon return from America to his native village on Sunday. According to Geo Urdu, Awan's festive arrival to his native village was celebrated by a 'rain' of foreign currency, which included US dollars, Euros, British pounds, UAE dirhams, Malaysian ringgit, and Chinese Yen. As the foreign currency notes rained down on the PPP US president, people in attendance rushed forward to collect them. Awan has visited his native village for the first time since he became president of the PPP's US chapter.