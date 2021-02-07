We would be ‘security risk’ had we stated what Imran said: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said that they would have become security risk if they had talked about Kashmir like Imran Khan had done. He said whatever statement came from Prime Minister Office, it had certain meanings and ramifications.

He questioned the need to promulgate an ordinance when the matter is sub judice as a Supreme Court ruling is awaited, and said that the government cannot amend the Constitution by an ordinance.

He vowed to not let the government violate the sanctity of the secret ballot in the Senate elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Bilawal claimed that the institutions are being made controversial so that the Senate elections can be "rigged for Imran Khan".

He further criticised the government's move to push for open ballot by saying: "It seems that they have no trust in their own party members even." He said PM Imran Khan "is not satisfied with his numbers in the Senate".

The PPP chairman said that the government is "in a state of panic" over the opposition's decision to contest the elections.

The PPP chairman said that his party, along with the PML-N has always desired transparency in elections and that the government was demonstrating a complete "lack of seriousness".

"If the government had made a serious effort on the constitutional amendment, the opposition would also have participated in the amendment," he said.

Bilawal added that an amendment can only be brought about through the Parliament.

Referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement's decision about en masse resignations from the Parliament, Bilawal denied that the 10-party opposition alliance has taken a step back from the move and resignations by party members have been turned in to the party heads. He said however that the "democratic way to remove a prime minister is a no-confidence motion".

In response to the question, Bilawal said short-term goal of PDM is to dislodge this government and long-term goals include getting rid of establishment’s interference in politics.

Bilawal said the government from very first day wanted to derail the 18th Amendment and NFC Award but the PPP is resisting all the moves of the government.