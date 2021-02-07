Seminar on maritime security held

LAHORE : Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi, Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie on Saturday visited Government College University, Lahore and addressed an awareness seminar on the importance of maritime security and its role in Pakistan’s economy.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi had conducted the seminar which was attended by faculty deans, chairpersons and heads of academic and administrative departments and presidents of students’ societies at the university’s Bukhari Auditorium.

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Azmie said Pakistan Navy was a force with air, ground, water and sub-surface capabilities. He briefed the participants about the hierarchy and functioning of Pakistan Navy as well its warships and submarines. He said Gadani ship breaking industry had a potential of contributing to 10 per cent of GDP. Similarly, he indicated that there was a huge potential to cultivate the blue economy and benefit from it. Commodore Azmie’s address included references from different books of international repute.

Prof Zaidi stressed the need for regular interactions of national and professional organisations with academia. He concluded the session with a note of thanks to Commodore Azmie. He reiterated his strong resolve to make 2021 the most exceptional year in the history of GC University. The seminar was followed by a question-answer session.