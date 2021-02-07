DC visits bus stand to check COVID SOPs

LAHORE : Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik on Saturday visited General Bus Stand at Badami Bagh to check implementation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and cleanliness arrangements.

City Assistant Commissioner Faizan Ahmed, bus stand administrator and other officers were also present. The DC directed the authorities concerned to take effective measures for proper disposal of rainwater and instructed the citizens and passengers to follow the corona related SOPs. Mudassar Riaz Malik directed the bus stand administrator to take immediate steps for beautification and cleanliness of the bus stand. He also formed a three-member committee in the supervision of the assistant commissioner. The committee will submit its report within three days.