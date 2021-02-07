Workers report struggling with mental health problems

KARACHI: A comprehensive study on the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the workforce has revealed that workers across the board suffered from mental health problems, with c-suite executives struggling more than their employees in adapting to remote work realities.

The study conducted by global tech company Oracle along with Workplace Intelligence surveyed more than 12,000 employees, managers, HR leaders and executives across 11 countries, found that c-suite executives struggled to adapt more than their employees, while the younger generations experienced the most burnout.

Study reveals that India, UAE, China and the US had the most workers reporting the pandemic has negatively impacted their mental health.

C-level executives struggled the most with adapting to remote work realities and report they were suffering from mental health issues more than their employees.

But they were also the most open to finding help in artificial intelligence. “Fifty three percent have struggled with mental health issues in the workplace more than their employees (45 percent),” the study showed.

C-suite executives also had the hardest time adapting to virtual lifestyles with 85 percent reporting significant remote work challenges including collaborating with teams virtually (39 percent), managing increased stress and anxiety (35 percent), and lacking workplace culture (34 percent).

“The pandemic put employee mental health in the global spotlight, but these findings also showed that it created growing support for solutions from employers including technologies like AI,” said Emily He, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud HCM.