Pak Consulate in Dubai observes Kashmir Day

DUBAI: Pakistan Consulate in Dubai observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day on the premises of diplomatic mission on Friday.

The Kashmiri community in Dubai asked the Pakistan diplomatic mission to apprise them of the efforts and reported structural changes in the Kashmir policy, following the revocation of special status of Occupied Kashmir by India.

Former advisor to prime minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Javed Yaqoub and others said the Pakistan government should clearly inform the oppressed Kashmiris about the development of disputed territory in the background of Indian unilateral decision of abolishment of “Kashmir Special Status” on August 5, 2019.

For many Kashmiris, Article 370 was sensitive because it guaranteed significant autonomy for the Muslim majority state. Kashmiri leaders especially Sardar Imran, Farooq Baniyan and Ayaz Kiani said that Kashmir was part of Pakistan and would remain integral part of Pakistan. Addressing the gathering, Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali reaffirmed Pakistan’s unconditional support to the Kashmir cause and elaborated that Pakistan always raised Kashmir issue at all international forums and would continue doing so. “Kashmiris should not feel alone at any time,” the Consul General told the oppressed Kashmiris.

He said that Pakistan desperately wanted to resolve the issue according to the wishes of Kashmiris. Pak Consulate in Dubai also displayed photographs of persecuted Kashmiris in the hallway of the diplomatic mission. The exhibition will remain open till the next week.